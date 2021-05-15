homicide

Allentown man killed in shooting: Police

EMBED <>More Videos

Allentown man killed in shooting: Police

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Allentown police are investigating a late night homicide.

Police say there were called to the 100 block of North Hall street just after 11 p.m. Friday night for a shooting.

That's where a 43-year-old man was found shot in the upper body according to officials.

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Jose L. Bermudez.

Police continue their investigation.

No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
allentownhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Domestic homicides in Philly more than double year-to-date
NJ woman stabbed to death inside home; suspect sought: Prosecutor
Woman killed by husband in Berks County: Police
Video released of 4 suspects in West Philly homicide
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rhawnhurst woman dies in house fire: Police
Search is on for driver in hit-and-run crash that injured a 10-year-old in Camden County: Police
Innocent bystander among the injured in West Philly quadruple shooting: Police
NYC Pride bans NYPD from participating in events, including March
MOVE remains believed to be cremated have been found, mayor says
Israel strike in Gaza destroys building that houses media outlets
AccuWeather: Warmer this weekend with spotty showers
Show More
Woman says she ended up with $19k dental loan she didn't sign for
Surveillance video shows crash at Café La Maude's in Northern Liberties
Curry, Embiid help 76ers top Magic, clinch top seed in East
Community holds peace walk for 16-year-old killed in Southwest Philly
Mask or no mask? What you need to know about mask guidelines across the Delaware Valley
More TOP STORIES News