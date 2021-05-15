Allentown man killed in shooting: Police

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Allentown police are investigating a late night homicide.Police say there were called to the 100 block of North Hall street just after 11 p.m. Friday night for a shooting.That's where a 43-year-old man was found shot in the upper body according to officials.The Lehigh County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Jose L. Bermudez.Police continue their investigation.No arrests have been made.