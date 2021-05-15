Allentown man killed in shooting: Police

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Allentown police are investigating a late night homicide.
Police say there were called to the 100 block of North Hall street just after 11 p.m. Friday night for a shooting.
That's where a 43-year-old man was found shot in the upper body according to officials.
The Lehigh County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Jose L. Bermudez.
Police continue their investigation.
No arrests have been made.
