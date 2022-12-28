WATCH LIVE

Juvenile dies after being shot in Allentown, Pa.

Wednesday, December 28, 2022 4:24AM
Police are investigating after a juvenile died from a gunshot wound in Allentown on Tuesday night.

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a juvenile died from a gunshot wound in Allentown on Tuesday night.

It happened in the 600 block of North Front Street shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Police say officers responded to the scene for an unknown problem, only to find the juvenile shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died, police say.

There was no immediate word on the circumstances of this shooting.

The name and age of the juvenile who died have not been released.

