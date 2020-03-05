Pets & Animals

Rare 'Alligator gar' fish found in Radnor Township

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A fish that is considered rare for this region was discovered dead at a pond in Delaware County, Pennsylvania this week.

Radnor Township police say an "Alligator Gar" fish was found at Fenimore Park.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission says the fish is commonly found in the Gulf of Mexico and cannot survive in cold water.

The rare find was turned over to the Commission for preservation and educational purposes.
