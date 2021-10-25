North Philadelphia woman celebrates 100th birthday in style

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- North Philadelphia resident Alma Ross celebrated her 100th birthday in style on Saturday.Family and friends decorated the outside of her home with balloons and flowers as they stopped by to wish the centenarian happy birthday.Alma even wore a sash proclaiming her "100 and fabulous."She was born in Bennettsville, South Carolina in 1921 and moved to Philadelphia in 1941.Alma graduated from Philadelphia Nursing School in 1950 and became a Licensed Practical Nurse, working at St. Joh Neumann Hospital for 25 years before retiring.When asked what her secret is to living a long life, she said: "You just keep living."All of us here at Action News wish Alma a very happy birthday!