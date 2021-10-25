Society

North Philadelphia woman celebrates 100th birthday in style

By
EMBED <>More Videos

North Philly woman celebrates 100th birthday

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- North Philadelphia resident Alma Ross celebrated her 100th birthday in style on Saturday.

Family and friends decorated the outside of her home with balloons and flowers as they stopped by to wish the centenarian happy birthday.

Alma even wore a sash proclaiming her "100 and fabulous."

She was born in Bennettsville, South Carolina in 1921 and moved to Philadelphia in 1941.

Alma graduated from Philadelphia Nursing School in 1950 and became a Licensed Practical Nurse, working at St. Joh Neumann Hospital for 25 years before retiring.

When asked what her secret is to living a long life, she said: "You just keep living."

All of us here at Action News wish Alma a very happy birthday!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth philadelphiabirthday100 yearspartyphiladelphia
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News