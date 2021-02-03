MUHLENBERG TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An Amazon fulfillment warehouse in Berks County was evacuated late Wednesday morning.
Officials say more than 200 employees had to vacate the Muhlenberg Township warehouse around 11 a.m.
Firefighters were called to the scene.
Crews are assessing what they call a structural issue.
No further details have been released. There is no word on any injuries at this time.
Amazon fulfillment center in Berks County evacuated
EVACUATION
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More