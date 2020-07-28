Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old in Delaware

GEORGETOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old boy in Delaware on Monday night.Georgetown Police Department is actively searching for a missing child, 2-year-old Cristobal L. Lopez.Police say Cristobal was last seen on the evening of July 25, 2020 in the unit block of South Front Street, Georgetown, while in the custody of his cousin.On Sunday, July 26, 2020 at approximately 5:00 a.m. the cousin told police that Cristobal had been taken by his mother 26-year-old Angelina Lopez of Seaford, DE.Police say Angelina had made arrangements to stay at her cousin's house for the evening to visit with her child.Angelina has an active court order indicating that the child is to remain in the custody of the cousin and Angelina is to have no unlawful contact or unsupervised visits with Cristobal.Cristobal is described as a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blues shoes and a yellow t-shirt.Angelina is described as a white Hispanic female, 5'00" tall, 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt and blue pants.Police say Angelina took a black and light blue car seat from the cousin's residence.Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or Georgetown Police at 302-856-6613