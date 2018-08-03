U.S. & WORLD

Amber Alert: Girl abducted from Reagan National Airport

Amber Alert issued for Reagan Airport abduction. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on August 3, 2018.

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
An Amber Alert has been issued for a young Chinese girl who went missing from Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia Thursday morning.

Authorities believe she is in extreme danger.


Ma is described as 4'11, 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black jacket.

Virginia State Police say the suspect is an Asian female approximately 40-years-old with black hair. She was wearing a black dress.

Police say JingJing Ma is from China and arrived in America with a tour group.

They say she received her passport just prior to checking in at the airport and then left her group. Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect helping her change clothes before the pair left the airport in a white Infinity with New York plates.

