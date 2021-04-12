Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old Byron McDonald in Philadelphia

Police say the boy, Byron McDonald, was reportedly abducted by Byron McDonald II.
AMBER ALERT: Philadelphia City, Call 911 If Seen. pic.twitter.com/vrHKxzGCBD— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 12, 2021
The child was last seen on Friday, April 9 around 1:30 p.m. in the area of 2500 N. Bancroft Street in Philadelphia.
Byron McDonald II is described as 6'1" tall and weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. It was not known what kind of clothing he was wearing.
He is driving a 2017 red Chevy Malibu with tinted windows.
It has Pennsylvania license plate LMD-3353.
The child is two feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. Police say it is not known what kind of clothing the child was wearing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 right away.
It was also around 1:30 p.m. on Friday that a 50-year-old woman, Tamara Aikens, was shot and killed in the 2500 block of N. Bancroft Street. There has been no official word from police on a connection between the shooting and the Amber Alert.