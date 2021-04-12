Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old Byron McDonald in Philadelphia

EMBED <>More Videos

Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a child being sought right now by Philadelphia police.

Police say the boy, Byron McDonald, was reportedly abducted by Byron McDonald II.



The child was last seen on Friday, April 9 around 1:30 p.m. in the area of 2500 N. Bancroft Street in Philadelphia.

Byron McDonald II is described as 6'1" tall and weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. It was not known what kind of clothing he was wearing.

He is driving a 2017 red Chevy Malibu with tinted windows.

It has Pennsylvania license plate LMD-3353.

The child is two feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. Police say it is not known what kind of clothing the child was wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 right away.

It was also around 1:30 p.m. on Friday that a 50-year-old woman, Tamara Aikens, was shot and killed in the 2500 block of N. Bancroft Street. There has been no official word from police on a connection between the shooting and the Amber Alert.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaamber alertmissing children
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. residents, excluding Philly, eligible for COVID vaccine Tuesday
Woman arrested in connection with death of pregnant mother
Local healthcare hero gets a surprise from GMA, Patti LaBelle
Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun
Officer fired, accused of pepper-spraying Black Army officer
Luke Bryan to miss Monday's LIVE 'American Idol'
AccuWeather: Cloudy and damp today, nicer Tuesday
Show More
Judge refuses to sequester jury in George Floyd murder case
Braves, Mike Trout disagree with Phillies game-winning slide called safe
Tiny dogs scare off bear at Southern California home
Vigil held for Malvern mother who vanished in 2017
Hundreds attend vigil to remember victims of SC mass shooting
More TOP STORIES News