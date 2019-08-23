AMBER ALERT issued for missing 7-year-girl in Pennsylvania

Shippensburg Borough Police Department is searching for 7-year-old Kayla Delrosario. She is described as a white, Hispanic girl, police do not have a description of her clothing.
She was last seen in the area of 304 North Fayette St, Shippensburg Borough, Cumberland County, Pennsylvania.
Shippensburg Borough Police is also searching for the mother Darlene Danesa Rijo-Aquino, 28, a white, Hispanic female, unknown clothing description.
Police say Delrosario was abducted by her father, Kelvin Monica-Reyes, a 25-year-old white Hispanic male, driving a white Toyota Corolla sedan bearing Pennsylvania Registration KRR6053.