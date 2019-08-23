AMBER ALERT issued for missing Pennsylvania girl has been canceled

SHIPPENSBURG BOROUGH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An Amber Alert issued for a missing Pennsylvania girl has been canceled on Thursday night.Shippensburg Borough Police Department were searching for 7-year-old Kayla Delrosario who was last seen in the area of 304 North Fayette St, Shippensburg Borough, Cumberland County, Pennsylvania.Officials say she has since been found.Shippensburg Borough Police were also searching for the mother Darlene Danesa Rijo-Aquino, 28, and father, 25-year-old Kelvin Monica-Reyes.Police say the girl may have been abducted by her father.Further details surrounding the investigation have not yet been released.