AMBER ALERT issued for missing Pennsylvania girl has been canceled

Shippensburg Borough Police Department were searching for 7-year-old Kayla Delrosario who was last seen in the area of 304 North Fayette St, Shippensburg Borough, Cumberland County, Pennsylvania.
Officials say she has since been found.
The #ShippensburgBorough, #Pennsylvania #AMBERAlert has been cancelled. https://t.co/TvzvotnTG0— AMBER Alert (@AMBERAlert) August 23, 2019
Shippensburg Borough Police were also searching for the mother Darlene Danesa Rijo-Aquino, 28, and father, 25-year-old Kelvin Monica-Reyes.
Police say the girl may have been abducted by her father.
Further details surrounding the investigation have not yet been released.