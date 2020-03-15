3 Gloucester County children found safe after Amber Alert issued

Police say the children were found safe and in good condition Sunday evening.
The children were taken from a home on the 1900 block of Clayton Williamstown Road.
Around 1:47 p.m., authorities say 36-year-old Travis Russell forced his way into the home on Williamstown Road where his ex-wife lived and allegedly assaulted her and took off with their three children.
Russell is also accused of assaulting the boyfriend of his ex-wife, who was taken to the hospital with facial injuries.
Police arrested Russell in Howard County, Maryland just before 6 p.m.
Russell will be lodged in the Howard County Correctional Facility pending an extradition hearing.