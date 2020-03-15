3 Gloucester County children found safe after Amber Alert issued

Delaware State Police say an Amber Alert issued for three missing New Jersey children has been canceled.

Police say the children were found safe and in good condition Sunday evening.

The children were taken from a home on the 1900 block of Clayton Williamstown Road.

Around 1:47 p.m., authorities say 36-year-old Travis Russell forced his way into the home on Williamstown Road where his ex-wife lived and allegedly assaulted her and took off with their three children.

Russell is also accused of assaulting the boyfriend of his ex-wife, who was taken to the hospital with facial injuries.

Police arrested Russell in Howard County, Maryland just before 6 p.m.

Russell will be lodged in the Howard County Correctional Facility pending an extradition hearing.

