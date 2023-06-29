Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old child in Phoenixville, Chester County

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Phoenixville Borough Police Department at 610-935-2440.

PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old child in Chester County.

Pennsylvania State Police say Preston Ferko was last seen in the area of Milligan Street in Phoenix at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police believe Preston may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Preston was last seen with 28-year-old Joseph Dallas Ferko.

Police say Joseph Ferk was driving a silver 2002 Toyota Camry with Pennsylvania license plate LPD7572.

Preston Ferko is described as 3'7 tall, weighing 35 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Preston is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Phoenixville Borough Police Department at 610-935-2440.