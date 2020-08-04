AMBER ALERT still in effect for missing Delaware boy; suspects wanted

GEORGETOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware say an Amber Alert remains in effect for a missing 2-year-old boy. Two suspects are being sought at this time.Police in Georgetown, Delaware are searching for 2-year-old Cristobal L. Lopez. Police say Cristobal was last seen on July 25 in the unit block of South Front Street in Georgetown, while in the custody of his cousin.On July 26, at approximately 5:00 a.m., the cousin told police that Cristobal had been taken by his mother, 26-year-old Angelina Lopez of Seaford.Police say Angelina had made arrangements to stay at her cousin's house for the evening to visit with her child.According to investigators, Angelina has an active court order indicating that Cristobal is to remain in the custody of his cousin and she is to have no unlawful contact or unsupervised visits with her son.On Monday night, police released photos asking for the public's help in identifying two individuals pictured in a white vehicle in the area of East Market Street and North Race Street on July 26, 2020, at approximately 1:00 a.m.Cristobal is described as a Hispanic boy with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blues shoes and a yellow t-shirt.Angelina is described as a white Hispanic woman, 5-foot-tall, 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt and blue pants.Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or Georgetown police at 302-856-6613.