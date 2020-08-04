AMBER ALERT still in effect for missing Delaware boy; suspects wanted

Georgetown Police Department is searching for 2-year-old Cristobal L. Lopez
GEORGETOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware say an Amber Alert remains in effect for a missing 2-year-old boy. Two suspects are being sought at this time.

Police in Georgetown, Delaware are searching for 2-year-old Cristobal L. Lopez. Police say Cristobal was last seen on July 25 in the unit block of South Front Street in Georgetown, while in the custody of his cousin.

On July 26, at approximately 5:00 a.m., the cousin told police that Cristobal had been taken by his mother, 26-year-old Angelina Lopez of Seaford.

Police say Angelina had made arrangements to stay at her cousin's house for the evening to visit with her child.



According to investigators, Angelina has an active court order indicating that Cristobal is to remain in the custody of his cousin and she is to have no unlawful contact or unsupervised visits with her son.

On Monday night, police released photos asking for the public's help in identifying two individuals pictured in a white vehicle in the area of East Market Street and North Race Street on July 26, 2020, at approximately 1:00 a.m.



Cristobal is described as a Hispanic boy with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blues shoes and a yellow t-shirt.

Angelina is described as a white Hispanic woman, 5-foot-tall, 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or Georgetown police at 302-856-6613.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delawareamber alertmissing boymissing childreninstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Tropical Storm Warning for entire Philadelphia region
State of Emergency in N.J. ahead of Isaias
Isaias regains hurricane strength; expected to make landfall tonight | LIVE COVERAGE
Wawa closing its flagship store in Philly
Boy, 7, dies after being shot while playing on porch
NJ decreases gathering size limit due to increase in virus transmission
Doug Pederson says he feels great after COVID-19 positive test
Show More
Family Tells Story of Fight, and Triumph, Over COVID-19
Progress slow on coronavirus relief bill as negotiations continue
Delaware teacher doubles as 'dad'
Neighbors of Darby Creek prepare for Tropical Storm Isaias
Philly leaders, business owners keeping close eye on Isaias
More TOP STORIES News