Man killed in ambush shooting inside Manayunk garage; over 30 shots fired, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an ambush shooting that left a man dead in Manayunk on Tuesday night.It happened on the 300 block of DuPont Street around 8:15 p.m.Police tell Action News the male victim was shot multiple times inside a vehicle parked in the garage."That garage was completely filled with thick smoke. When the fire department finally cleared the smoke, that's when they realized that there was a body inside of a Hyundai SUV," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.Small says over 30 shots were fired from what they believe to be a semi-automatic weapon.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.