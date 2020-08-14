Coronavirus

Academy of Pediatrics calls for face coverings for kids 2 and older

By
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The American Academy of Pediatrics issued new guidelines about children wearing masks, and also when they should be tested for COVID-19.

Academy president Dr. Sally Goza says novel coronavirus is going to be with us for a while, and so should cloth face coverings for kids 2 and older.

In a statement Dr. Goza says "face coverings are a proven, effective way to prevent spread of COVID-19."

And just like strapping kids into car seats or wearing a bicycle helmet, she says kids will adapt and get used to wearing a face covering.

"Generally no health concerns about kids wearing a mask," says Dr. Jonathan Miller, a pediatrician with Nemours duPont hospital for Children.

Dr. Miller says face coverings are safe for most kids, with some rare exceptions, such as kids with development disabilities or significant breathing problems. In those cases, parents should talk to their child's pediatrician.

But overall, something so simple could help protect so many.

"Teachers, bus drivers, daycare workers, we all really need to protect them," Dr. Miller says.

"As we all know, especially in the winter time, kids can have runny noses, snotty noses, slim everywhere on everyone, and having that mask is really going to make a big difference," he adds.

The academy is also offering guidance on when to test kids. It includes when they are showing symptoms, if they've had close contact with someone confirmed to have the infection, and before surgery.

And testing will be even more important during flu season, because a number of flu symptoms overlap with those of COVID-19.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckchildren's healthface maskcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
FDA issues new guidelines for hand sanitizer makers
Pa. leaders provide guidance on handling COVID-19 outbreaks in schools
Teacher shares school lunch tips to avoid student contact
Chicken wings test positive for COVID-19, experts say food transmission low
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pres. Trump's brother hospitalized, 'very ill,' sources say
Murphy: NJ moving to nearly all-mail voting this November
Penn State under fire for so-called COVID-19 liability waiver
Gov. Wolf asks Pa. Supreme Court to extend mail-in voting deadlines
Chicken wings test positive for COVID-19, experts say food transmission low
Family holds funeral service for 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant
LIVE: Pres. Trump holds press briefing from the White House
Show More
9/11 tribute lights canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
Bars at the Jersey Shore put on notice by Gov. Murphy
COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteers describe experience, symptoms
Pa. leaders provide guidance on handling COVID-19 outbreaks in schools
Crews try to tame California wildfire as heat wave arrives
More TOP STORIES News