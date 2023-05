Impending vote could cause pilot strike at American Airlines ahead of summer travel season

Philadelphia International Airport is a hub for American Airlines.

American Airlines pilots may be hitting the picketing lines soon.

The American Airlines' Pilot Association will wrap up a month-long strike authorization vote on Sunday night.

If approved, an actual walk-out may not happen for some time, but it would potentially wreak havoc on the busy summer travel season.

