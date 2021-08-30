6abc producer Troy Bauer honored for his battle with thyroid cancer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A member of the Action News family was honored by the Young Professionals of the American Cancer Society.Producer Troy Bauer was given the Inspiration Award on Sunday night.Troy was recognized during the Red, White and Blue Party in the Spring Garden garden section of Philadelphia.He was honored for his battle with thyroid cancer, which was diagnosed last year.The Inspiration Award is given to someone who is inspirational in the fight against cancer whether they are a survivor, caregiver or philanthropic community member.The award recognizes the individual's work to make a difference in education, prevention, early detection, research or helping patients and their families by sharing their story, time and resources.