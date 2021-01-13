'American Housewife' returns to ABC, followed by the series premiere of 'Call Your Mother'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=9628241" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Diedrich Bader talks to Alicia Vitarelli about return of 'American Housewife' to ABC.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wednesday night is a big night for comedy on 6abcFirst, "American Housewife" is back. Alicia Vitarelli had a chance to chat with Diedrich Bader, who says they're thrilled to be back on set - especially during this pandemic, which they did not bring into the storyline."We decided not to be in a pandemic on 'American Housewife'," Bader explains. "Because if you're in a pandemic all day, why would you want to go home and watch people in a pandemic? We're just here for entertainment. We're not here for really any other reason. We're here to take your mind off it, not remind you of it."The show follows a regular family trying to fit in in a wealthy town and also just hit a milestone - 100 episodes!"American Housewife" is on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.Then at 9:30 p.m., it's the premiere of the brand new comedy "Call Your Mother."Kyra Sedgwick plays an empty- nester who reinserts herself into her grown kids lives."When you birth these children, no one tells you that eventually they're going to go away and you get fired," Sedgwick said. "How do you stay part of their lives as an adult? And how do you stay part of their lives as a parent?"So, do the kids realize how much they need their mother? Watch the premiere of "Call Your Mother" Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. on 6abc.