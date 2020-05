WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Wilmington, Delaware's Margie Mays will be back on American Idol this year.Mays will be joining Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader Kyle Tanguay during Sunday night's episode.Last year, Mays earned a golden ticket despite her nervous burping that perplexed the judges.American Idol airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. right here on 6abc.