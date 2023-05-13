What's the one question the 'American Idol' contestants are asking mentor Sofia Carson?

LOS ANGELES -- It's Disney Week on "American Idol" and that means a night of extra special performances. Guiding the top five through this critical point in the competition is mentor Sofia Carson.

"We always say the magic of Disney for a reason because it is magical. There's magic that exists in these songs intrinsically in the melodies and lyrics and they connect us," Carson exclusively told On The Red Carpet. "And it's always exciting when someone else gets to sing these songs and make it their own, especially artists like the artists that are our top five on American Idol this year."

Your top five, Wé Ani, Megan Danielle, Zachariah Smith, Colin Stough and Iam Tongi, made the most of their time with Carson, who was nominated for an Oscar with Diane Warren this year for Best Original Song, asking as many questions as possible.

"They want help with feeling confident on stage and movement and when movement should come in," Carson said. "Others, it's more so with the actual approach of when to take a song down and make it more intimate and when to crescendo and work with the dynamics."

Carson wouldn't pick a favorite, telling us she was blown away by what they all do.

"They really are such tremendous talents and it's beautiful to kind of see them discover their own voice and find their own magic within these songs," Carson said.

But Disney Week isn't all work and no play. They filmed at Disneyland Resort, so Carson took full advantage of the location!

"I get to enjoy the park! My sister is here and my best friend is here and we're gonna go have fun at the park."

Space Mountain and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge were on Carson's list of must-see attractions. She also couldn't wait to check out Davy Crockett's Explorer Canoes!

"There is a canoe on the river that we can actually drive so I'm about to go do that. In this outfit."

See more of our interview with Carson in the video above. And watch Disney Week on "American Idol," where your top five will be whittled down to three, this Sunday at 8pm EST/7pm CST on ABC.