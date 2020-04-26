'American Idol' making history amid COVID-19; Top 20 will sing from home

Coronavirus

On Sunday night, American Idol is making history and adjusting in this socially distant world by going virtual.

The 20 contestants will sing from home, trying to win your vote. That includes a singer-songwriter from Narberth, Pennsylvania.

Louis Knight, 19, will be singing for your votes from his home in Montgomery County.

Host Ryan Seacrest says for the first time ever the show will broadcast from 25 different locations across the country, and it will feature a little nostalgia.

"I am using the original desk that Randy, Paula and Simon had and it was in my garage in storage," Seacrest said in a video on Twitter. "I never thought we would use it again, but it is coming in handy for this Sunday."

We checked in with Louis, as he gets ready to sing from home.

The show will feature recorded performances from each hopeful, and the field will be cut down to the top 10.
Louis, who took this year off after graduating Lower Merion High School to make music, laughs that his home will now be featured in the national spotlight.

"It's definitely not what they expected by 'stay home and try to make music,'" Knight laughs of his parents' reaction, "but they have been so supportive. We are going to be breaking new ground with this and it's really exciting. A new opportunity."

All of the judges will also be in their homes.

The winner will be announced LIVE, at the end of the finale in four weeks.

American Idol airs this Sunday at 8 pm on 6abc.

