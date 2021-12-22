"American Underdog" Ticket Sweepstakes


GENRE: Inspirational Sports Drama

SYNOPSIS:
American Underdog tells the inspirational true story of Kurt Warner (Zachary Levi), who went from a stockboy at a grocery store to a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback. The film centers on Warner's unique story and years of challenges and setbacks that could have derailed his aspirations to become an NFL player - but just when his dreams seemed all but out of reach, it is only with the support of his wife, Brenda (Anna Paquin) and the encouragement of his family, coaches, and teammates that Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is. American Underdog is an uplifting story that demonstrates that anything is possible when you have faith, family and determination.
Report a correction or typo
TOP STORIES
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni tests positive for COVID-19
Arrests made in brutal road rage assault caught on video
Philly police officer, homeowner shot during robbery investigation
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
How long should fully vaccinated people with COVID isolate?
Girl, 10, dies after participating in dangerous social media trend
Charges filed after woman struck, killed by boat propeller
Show More
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Philly school offers free COVID testing following student's death
PHL expecting nearly 1M travelers through the new year
What to know about breakthrough COVID infections
Rite Aid is closing more than 60 stores
More TOP STORIES News