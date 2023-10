It's been an amazing journey for one man who is helping to raise funds for an organization close to his heart. Avid cyclist Paul Lawrence set out to ride 80 kilometers a day for 80 days straight all while raising funds for America's Grow A Row.

Avid cyclist helping to raise funds for NJ organization close to his heart

PITTSTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It's been an amazing journey for one man who is helping to raise funds for an organization close to his heart.

Avid cyclist Paul Lawrence set out to ride 80 kilometers a day for 80 days straight all while raising funds for America's Grow A Row.

Action News photojournalist Todd Haas has the story.