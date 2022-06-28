3 killed, at least 50 injured in Amtrak train hits dump truck, derails in Missouri

Eight passenger cars and two locomotives, which is where the engines are, derailed at about 12:42 p.m. local time, nearly turning the entire train on its side, Amtrak said.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Justin Dunn said two of the train passengers were killed, along with someone who was in the dump truck.
Eric McKenzie, the superintendent with Chariton County Ambulance Service, told ABC News at least 50 people were injured.
The train was en route from Los Angeles to Chicago with 243 passengers and 12 crew members on board at the time of the crash, Amtrak said. All the train occupants from the scene were evacuated, according to Dunn.
Dozens of people have been hospitalized. Officials at Hendrick Medical Center accepted seven patients from the scene, while officials at MU Health Care University Hospital/Columbia said its facility was treating 16 patients as of 10 p.m. ET. Pershing Memorial Hospital received between 15 and 20 people from the accident.
Passenger Rob Nightingale, 58, told ABC News Live his car tipped to the side and he climbed through a window to escape. He said he saw a little girl crying and her family trying to comfort her.
Nightingale said he saw some people covered in blood.
Sixteen Boy Scouts from Wisconsin traveling on the train jumped into action after the derailment, helping administer first aid to those hurt.
"They were helping and mobilized people on backboards and getting them out safely," Dan Skrypczak, a parent of one of the Boy Scouts, told ABC affiliate WISN
Missouri Public Safety officials, highway patrol troopers and other personnel responded, Gov. Mike Parson tweeted.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it is launching a 14-member go-team to investigate the crash. The team is scheduled to arrive Tuesday.
Mendon is about 100 miles northeast of Kansas City, Missouri.
This comes one day after an Amtrak train collided with a car in California, killing three people.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement, "My thoughts are with the victims and families affected by today's Missouri train derailment and the Northern California collision that occurred over the weekend. I have been updated on these crashes and my team is in communication with Amtrak and the relevant authorities."
FRA personnel are en route to Mendon, where they will support NTSB investigators, he added.
ABC News' Sam Sweeney contributed to this report.
A look at recent Amtrak derailments and other crashes
By The Associated Press
- June 26, 2022: Three people in a car were killed when an Amtrak commuter train smashed into their vehicle in Northern California. No one in the train was injured.
- Sept. 26, 2021: Three people died and others were injured when an Amtrak derailed in north-central Montana as it traveled from Chicago to Seattle.
- Dec. 18, 2017: Three people were killed and 10 seriously injured in a derailment near Olympia, Washington, in which part of the train landed on Interstate 5. The train was traveling more than 80 mph during its inaugural run of a newly opened, faster rail line when it left the tracks.
- April 3, 2016: Two maintenance workers were struck and killed by train going more than 100 mph in Chester, Pennsylvania. The lead engine of the train derailed.
- March 14, 2016: A train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in southwest Kansas, injuring at least 32 people. Investigators concluded a cattle feed delivery truck hit the track and shifted it at least a foot before the derailment.
- Oct. 5, 2015: A train headed from Vermont to Washington, D.C., derailed when it hit rocks that had fallen onto the track from a ledge. Seven people were injured.
- May 12, 2015: A train traveling at twice the 50 mph speed limit derailed as it entered a sharp curve in Philadelphia. Eight people were killed and more than 200 were injured.