Homicide suspect surrenders to Philadelphia police after photo made public during news conference

By 6abc Digital Staff
Wednesday, December 13, 2023 11:04PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- District Attorney Larry Krasner announced the arrest of the first of 12 fugitives wanted for murders in South and Southwest Philadelphia.

Andre Goff, 37, surrendered to police after his photo was made public at a news conference a few days ago.

He was wanted in connection to the murder of 25-year-old Theo James on September 23 on the 5200 block of Chester Avenue.

Officials hope the public will come forward with additional tips leading to the arrest of more fugitives.

Philadelphia authorities are requesting the public’s help in locating 12 fugitives wanted for homicides committed in South and Southwest Philadelphia since 2019.
Philadelphia District Attorney's Office

