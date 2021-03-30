Andre Richard Salon is a celebration of hair, being your true self

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In Old City, Andre Richard Salon is celebrating its 14th year in business.Nowadays, owner Drea Richard's life is a celebration. Five years ago she became her authentic self. Now she lives happily as a transwoman."I was 42 years old, and I knew myself well enough. You get to a point where you just don't care," she says."My general message is, it's okay to be you, it's okay to be me, it's okay for everyone to be themselves."Her business continues to thrive, and she continues to do her life's work, while living the life she always knew was right for her.130 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106646-437-8695