art

Andy Warhol's Marilyn Monroe portrait sells for $195M, most expensive work by US artist

Christie's said an unknown buyer made the purchase.
EMBED <>More Videos

Andy Warhol's Marilyn Monroe portrait sells for $195M at auction

NEW YORK -- Andy Warhol's "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" sold for a cool $195 million on Monday, making the iconic portrait of Marilyn Monroe the most expensive work by a U.S. artist ever sold at auction.

The 1964 silkscreen image shows Monroe in vibrant close-up - hair yellow, eyeshadow blue and lips red - on a rich blue background. It's also the most expensive piece from the 20th century ever auctioned, according to Christie's auction house in New York, where the sale took place.

The Warhol sale unseated the previous record holder and another modern master, Jean-Michel Basquiat, whose 1982 painting "Untitled" of a skull-like face sold for a record $110.5 million at Sotheby's in 2017.

SEE ALSO: Kim Kardashian wears iconic Marilyn Monroe 'happy birthday' dress to Met Gala
EMBED More News Videos

Kim Kardashian wore one of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic dresses to the Met Gala 2022.



Christie's said an unnamed buyer made the purchase Monday night. When the auction was announced earlier this year, they estimated it could go for as much as $200 million.

"It's an amazing price," said Alex Rotter, chairman of Christie's 20th and 21st century art department. "Let it sink in, it's quite something."

"This is where we wanted to be, clearly," said Guillaume Cerutti, CEO of Christie's. "It proves we are in a very resilient art market."

The proceeds of the sale will go to the Thomas and Doris Ammann Foundation Zurich, which put the painting up for auction. The foundation aims to help children with health care and educational programs.

Warhol created more than one image of Monroe; this particular painting has been exhibited in museums around the world.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyartmarilyn monroeauctionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ART
Where to find one of Philadelphia's most 'Instagramable' alleys
Philly apprentice carpenters compete in day-long skills contest
2,000-year-old Roman relic found at Texas Goodwill for $34.99
2 Philly high schools need your help to win top prize in shoe contest
TOP STORIES
3 killed in fiery crash at SEPTA station in Kensington
Philadelphia officer accused of shoplifting drink from store
Bahamas calls on Philly lab to help solve deaths of 3 tourists
Camden County to pay $10M to man paralyzed from police encounter
Casey White called corrections officer his 'wife' when apprehended
Sparks fly as suspect leads officers on chase in Philly, Delco
Suspect in NJ Amber Alert arrested in Delaware
Show More
Lacrosse team outraged after traffic stop turns into drug search
Could a program in NJ's largest city help reduce violence in Philly?
Gas prices rise to record highs again: $4.65 a gallon in Philly
Philly cheesesteak shop founder, son plead in tax fraud case
NASA's InSight lander records 'monster earthquake' on Mars
More TOP STORIES News