Angry Ohio teen calls police over punishment

An Ohio teenager was so enraged that her father took away her cell phone that she tried to take away his freedom by calling the police and accusing him of theft.In the video, you can hear the awkward exchange from the body cam.The 16-year-old had just had her phone confiscated as punishment, and was not having it.But police weren't having her attitude."Having a phone is not a right. It's a privilege. It's a privilege that you have a phone period," said the police.The officers immediately came to the dad's defense, informing the young lady that parents are allowed to punish their children.The department then posted about the ordeal on Facebook - hoping to avoid similar calls in the future.------