Award-winning musical 'Annie' brings hope, optimism to Miller Theater

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The award-winning, timeless classic Annie is making the second stop on its brand new tour right here in Philadelphia at the Kimmel Cultural Campus' Miller Theater.

The cast, and Sandy, of course, are here all week. They're bringing the message Annie is famous for: there will always be a better tomorrow.

"I think right now Annie is a show that offers such a message of hope and such a message of optimism," says Julie Nicole Hunter, who plays Grace Farrell, Oliver Warbucks' secretary.

"I think it's just a really beautiful show and a message that we really need right now. We are so excited to bring this to every stage, especially Philly."

Hunter earned her first professional role in 'In the Heights,' at the Walnut Street Theatre almost 10 years ago.

"It was an amazing experience," Hunter says. "I'm so excited to be at the Kimmel and to bring this show here, and to be back in Philadelphia."

Annie also features some local stars, so keep your eyes peeled.

Annie opens October 11 and runs through Sunday, October 16 at the Miller Theater.