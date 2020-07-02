Sixers investigating allegations of racism, threats of violence by former dancer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former Philadelphia Sixers dance team captain is apologizing for an offensive rant from 2016 that's now gone viral. We want to warn you, parts of the video are graphic.Former team captain, Anne Weiss, can be heard making racially charged comments, inappropriate remarks about fellow dancer, Yahne Coleman's hygiene, and threatens physical violence."I will find you in whatever home project you live in. I will slum it to the West Side of Philly just to find your (expletive), beat the (expletive) out of it."Coleman, who left the squad in 2015, says she was initially "scared to release this" because she was "bullied and racially targeted" by former teammates and the dance team's coaching staff.Her story was later shared by R&B star Trey Songz.Coleman says she sent the same video to the Sixers organization "crying out for help so many times" and "nothing was done."The Sixers say Weiss left the squad in 2013.A spokesperson with the team says its now investigating and takes the "situation very seriously" and "remains committed to fostering a culture of inclusion and equality."Weiss also apologized to Coleman on social media saying she was deeply ashamed for the disrespectful and inexcusable video she recorded."The video definitely didn't surprise me," said Mark Boston, Jr., owner of Ian Phresh Dance School.Boston is a friend of Coleman's and trains some of the current Sixers' dancers."I think it's just part of the culture with a lot of dance squads and organizations. Especially if you're a rookie," he said"The video that was put out does not reflect the dancers that's dancing today, but it's still a video to look at and hopefully the Sixers organization can start listening to their dancers more," said Boston.