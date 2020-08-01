Annual family reunion transforms into blood drive for sickle cell disease

Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man who fired gun due to mask policy arrested in shootout: Police
Phillies allowed to work out at ballpark, no new positive tests
Search for missing 9-year-old Philadelphia boy
Hundreds found partying in Strawberry Mansion street
Community remembers 18-year-old allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend
FDA: Red onions linked to salmonella outbreak affecting 31 states
Airbnb bans party houses in NJ amid COVID-19 clusters
Show More
'Filth-Adelphia is Back': Philadelphia neighbors say trash is piling up
Simmons healthy for Sixers return against Pacers
AccuWeather: Warm And Humid
Woman killed, 2 men critical in Brewerytown shooting
Hurricane Isaias approaches Florida as Category 1 storm
More TOP STORIES News