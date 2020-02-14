Citizens Bank is latest robbery target in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There was yet another bank robbery in Center City Philadelphia.

This comes as police have increased patrols in the area due to multiple hold ups in the past few weeks.

Police said a man wearing a ski mask robbed the Citizens Bank on the 1700 block of Market Street around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The robber had a tattoo on his left wrist and was carrying a red and white bag, police said.

Bank Robber Gets The Dye

EMBED More News Videos

The FBI released pictures of the man who robbed the Republic Bank on the 800 block of Chestnut Street.



The FBI just released pictures of the man who robbed the Republic Bank on the 800 block of Chestnut Street.

This bank robbery occurred last Wednesday.

Surveillance video from outside the bank shows the man running away with a red dye-pack exploding in his hands.



Anyone with information should contact police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiarobberybank robbery
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies in Philadelphia police custody
Man shot execution style in North Philadelphia: Police
Man, 32, shot and killed in Mantua
New Jersey teacher charged with endangering child, lewdness
Coronavirus concerns sink New Jersey couple's wedding plan
Contractors join class-action lawsuit accusing HomeAdvisor of fraud
Code Blue issued in Bucks County
Show More
Cherry Hill teen loses 60 pounds to enlist in Army
Missing girl Faye Swetlik found dead; man's body also found
Woman charged with DUI in crash that injured 12-year-old girl
Driver crashes, overturns in Somerton
AccuWeather: Brisk and Cold Today, Season's Coldest Temperatures Tonight
More TOP STORIES News