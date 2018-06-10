NOISE COMPLAINT

Another mystery explosion in Bucks County

Another mystery explosion in Buck County. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on June 8, 2018. (WPVI)

MILFORD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Yet another mysterious explosion has rocked an upper Bucks County community.

Neighbors say the loud noise woke them up early Thursday morning in Milford Township.

There's a noticeable hole in the ground off Brick Tavern Road.

This is the latest in a string of more than 20 explosions that the FBI and local police are investigating between Bucks and Lehigh counties.

Officials qualify mysterious Bucks booms as explosions: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., May 29, 2018



They want to find whoever is responsible before someone gets hurt.

If you have any information, you are asked to give authorities a call at 1-800-426-TIPS.

