Another mystery explosion in Bucks County

Yet another mysterious explosion has rocked an upper Bucks County community.Neighbors say the loud noise woke them up early Thursday morning in Milford Township.There's a noticeable hole in the ground off Brick Tavern Road.This is the latest in a string of more than 20 explosions that the FBI and local police are investigating between Bucks and Lehigh counties.They want to find whoever is responsible before someone gets hurt.If you have any information, you are asked to give authorities a call at 1-800-426-TIPS.------