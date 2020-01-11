Another powerful quake rocks Puerto Rico Saturday morning

INDIOS, Puerto Rico -- A magnitude 6.0 quake shook Puerto Rico on Saturday, causing further damage along the island's southern coast, where previous recent quakes have toppled homes and schools.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit 8 miles south of Indios at a shallow depth of 6 miles.

Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority said outages were reported across much of southern Puerto Rico and crews were assessing possible damage at power plants.

RELATED: Hundreds homeless after 6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

It was the strongest shake yet since a magnitude 6.4 quake struck before dawn on Tuesday, knocking out power across the island and leaving many without water. More than 2,000 people remain in shelters, many fearful of returning to their homes, and others unable to because of extensive damage.

Hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans are still without power and water, and thousands are staying in shelters and sleeping on sidewalks since Tuesday's earthquake. That temblor killed one person, injured nine others and damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes and several schools and businesses in the island's southwest region.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earthquakepuerto rico
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drexel medical student falls to death in Spring Garden: Police
Amazon driver accused of stealing packages he just delivered
Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner
Man killed, woman critical after Broomall house fire
Eddystone council president helps rescue family from fire
Minivan collides with truck in Port Richmond, driver critical
2 Philly schools treated for asbestos reopening, parents concerned
Show More
Wawa debuts new store format in Center City
Students, school community remember William Penn student killed in crash
AccuWeather: Record Warmth!
Man killed during Frankford standoff verbally threatened officers before shooting
Death, cult rumors surround case of 2 missing kids
More TOP STORIES News