Anti-hazing law named for Penn State student heads to governor

EMBED </>More Videos

Gov. Wolf to sign Piazza anti-hazing bill. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 16, 2018.

HARRISBURG, Pa. --
Stricter criminal penalties for hazing will soon become law under legislation that has unanimously passed both chambers of the Pennsylvania Legislature.

The Senate gave final approval on Monday to a bill that was named after a Penn State student who consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol and suffered a series of lethal falls at a fraternity party nearly two years ago.
EMBED More News Videos

Most serious charges dismissed in Penn State frat death. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on August 24, 2018.



The office of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says he'll sign the bill.

The legislation makes the most severe forms of hazing a felony, requires schools to maintain policies to combat hazing and allows confiscation of frat houses where hazing has occurred.

It's named for Tim Piazza, a 19-year-old from Lebanon, New Jersey.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the full statement from Tim Piazza's father following the announcement of new charges in the case.


He died in February 2017 after a night of drinking and hazing at now-closed Beta Theta Pi.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newshazingfraternitycollegepenn state university
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Driver says shots fired at car on Roosevelt Boulevard
Exotic animals, including pigs & snakes, found in Pa. hoarding home
Missing person search leads police to Philadelphia park
Here's the list of the latest Sears, Kmart store closures in our area
Police: Trucker said he had 7 or 8 drinks before fatal crash
On Kayden's 8th birthday, protesters call for judge's removal
Shooting in Cheltenham leaves 1 injured
Maryland officer accused of raping woman during traffic stop
Show More
Car crashes into Pottstown home
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Breezy and Cooler Today
Temple University students smash Guinness World Record
Microsoft co-founder, philanthropist Paul Allen dies at 65
Cape May Cares collecting for victims of Hurricane Michael
More News