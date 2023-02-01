Black history class revised by College Board after criticism

The official curriculum for a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies downplays some components that drew criticism from conservatives including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who had threatened to ban the class in his state.

In the framework released on Wednesday, topics including Black Lives Matter, slavery reparations and queer life are not part of the exam. They are included only on a sample list states and school systems can choose from for student projects.

The course is currently being tested at 60 schools around the U.S., and the official materials are intended to guide its expansion to hundreds of additional high schools in the next academic year. The College Board, which oversees AP courses, said developers consulted with professors from more than 200 colleges, including several historically Black institutions.

The rejection of the course by DeSantis, a Republican, has stirred new political debate over how schools teach about race.

In January the state issued a chart that said the course promotes the idea that modern American society oppresses Black people, other minorities and women, includes a chapter on "Black Queer Studies" that the administration finds inappropriate, and uses articles by critics of capitalism. The Florida Department of Education told the College Board it would bar the course unless changes are made.

"Because I think people want to see true academics and they want get rid of the political window dressing that seems to accompany all this," DeSantis said.

"DeSantis says he wants to take ideology out of education," Hofstra University Educaton Professor Alan Singer said. "Well DeSantis is putting his ideology in."

DeSantis, a possible Republican presidential candidate in 2024, said he was blocking the course in Florida because it pushes a political agenda.

"In the state of Florida, our education standards not only don't prevent, but they require teaching Black history, all the important things. That's part of our core curriculum," DeSantis said at a news conference last week. "We want education and not indoctrination."

In a written statement Wednesday, College Board CEO David Coleman said the course is "an unflinching encounter with the facts and evidence of African American history and culture."

"No one is excluded from this course: the Black artists and inventors whose achievements have come to light; the Black women and men, including gay Americans, who played pivotal roles in the Civil Rights movements; and people of faith from all backgrounds who contributed to the antislavery and Civil Rights causes. Everyone is seen," he said.

The College Board offers AP courses across the academic spectrum, including math, science, social studies, foreign languages and fine arts. The courses are optional. Taught at a college level, students who score high enough on the final exam usually earn course credit at their university.

"Not only does DeSantis want to eliminate critical race theory and Black Lives Matter, but he wants to take the warts out of history," Singer said.

The African American studies course is divided into four units: origins of the African diaspora; freedom, enslavement and resistance; the practice of freedom; and movements and debates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.