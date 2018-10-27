ACTIVE SHOOTER

Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: At least 10 dead, Associated Press reports

Mass shooting at synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Bob Brooks has the latest during this update on October 27, 2018.

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) --
BREAKING: Here is the latest on the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting:

-The Associated Press, citing law enforcement sources, reports that at least 10 people are dead

-The Associated Press, citing a law enforcement official, reports that the suspect has been identified as Robert Bowers. The official said Bowers is in his 40s. Bowers is alive and is in custody.

-6 other people were injured, including 4 police officers. Three of those officers were shot

-Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community

-Pennsylvania attorney general says 'shooter claimed innocent lives' at a baby naming ceremony

-Though they are not aware of any threats, the Philadelphia Police Department is sending officers to synagogues and other houses of worship as a precaution

Governor Tom Wolf and Pittsburgh officials hold a news conference after a shooting at a synagogue on October 27, 2018.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. PREVIOUS STORY BELOW

---------

Chopper video from scene of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting on October 27, 2018



Police said a suspect was in custody after a shooting caused "multiple casualties" at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday.

Three officers were also shot in the attack at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.
Michael Eisenberg, the former president of Tree of Life Synagogue, describes the police response to Saturday's Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.


It was not immediately known how many people had been shot, whether there were any fatalities or what the shooter's motive was.

Police spokesman Chris Togneri said police have no more information at this time because they were still trying to clear the building and determine if any more threats exist.



The synagogue is located at the intersection of Wilkins and Shady avenues. The tree-lined residential neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, about 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh, is the hub of Pittsburgh's Jewish community.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said all residents of the neighborhood are required to stay inside their homes until further notice.

Jeff Finkelstein of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh told WPXI that organization's security officer has notified all JCC synagogues and that they are on modified lockdown.
President Donald Trump said he was monitoring the shooting. In a tweet, Trump encouraged people to shelter in place and said "looks like multiple fatalities."


In a statement, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf called the shooting an "absolute tragedy."

"We must all pray and hope for no more loss of life," Wolf said. "But we have been saying "this one is too many" for far too long. Dangerous weapons are putting our citizens in harm's way."



In 2010, Tree of Life Congregation - founded more than 150 years ago - merged with Or L'Simcha to form Tree of Life (asterisk) Or L'Simcha.

The synagogue is a fortress-like concrete building, its facade punctuated by rows of swirling, modernistic stained-glass windows illustrating the story of creation, the acceptance of God's law, the "life cycle" and "how human-beings should care for the earth and one another," according to its website. Among its treasures is a "Holocaust Torah," rescued from Czechoslovakia.

Active shooter situation at synagogue in Pittsburgh.



Its sanctuary can hold up to 1,250 guests.

Finkelstein said local synagogues have done "lots of training on things like active shooters, and we've looked at hardening facilities as much as possible."

"This should not be happening, period," he told reporters at the scene. "This should not be happening in a synagogue."

Just three days before the shooting, Rabbi Jeffrey Myers posted a column on the congregation's website, noting that people make time to attend funerals, but not for life's happy occasions.

"There is a story told in the Talmud of a wedding procession and a funeral procession heading along parallel roads, with the roads intersecting," Myers wrote on Wednesday. "The question asked is: when they meet at the fork, which procession goes first, funeral or wedding? The correct answer is wedding, as the joy of the couple takes precedence. In fact, the funeral procession is to move out of sight so that their joy is not lessened."

Myers ended his column with words that now seem all too prescient.

"We value joy so much in Judaism that upon taking our leave from a funeral or a shiva house, the customary statement one makes (in Yiddish) is 'nor oyf simches' - only for s'machot," Myers wrote. "While death is inevitable and a part of life, we still take our leave with the best possible blessing, to meet at joyous events. And so I say to you: nor oyf simches!"

-----
