Crews battle two-story apartment fire in New Castle County

CLAYMONT, Delaware (WPVI) -- Firefighters were battling an apartment fire in Claymont, New Castle County on Wednesday morning.Crews were dispatched to the Greenville Place Apartments on Congressional Drive shortly after 11 a.m.When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and fire was seen pouring out of the first and second floors, and the attic of the two-story apartment building.As of about 12 p.m., crews were keeping an eye out for any hot spots.No injuries were reported.