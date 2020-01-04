Apartments, Domino's damaged in Bethlehem fire

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A two-alarm fire damaged several businesses and apartments in downtown Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Firefighters were called to the unit block of East 3rd Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday where they found smoke pouring out of an apartment.

The fire quickly spread to a second unit. Both suffered extensive damage.

It took crews about an hour to get the fire under control.

A cigar shop and a Domino's below the apartments were left with smoke and water damage.

There is no word on how the fire started.
