Montgomery County authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide, in Upper Gwynedd Township.The bodies of a man and woman were found inside a car in the parking lot on Kerwick Court at the Gwynedd Club Condominiums around 4 p.m. Tuesday.Police say the man had a handgun.The woman, they say, was a resident there.Investigators are not yet releasing the identities of the deceased, but say it appears this was a domestic incident and there is no threat to the public.