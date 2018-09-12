Apparent murder-suicide in Upper Gwynedd Township, Montgomery County

UPPER GWYNEDD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Montgomery County authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide, in Upper Gwynedd Township.

The bodies of a man and woman were found inside a car in the parking lot on Kerwick Court at the Gwynedd Club Condominiums around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the man had a handgun.

The woman, they say, was a resident there.

Investigators are not yet releasing the identities of the deceased, but say it appears this was a domestic incident and there is no threat to the public.

