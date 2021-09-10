apple

Apple ordered to change how it handles App Store payments

A sign for the iPhone 11 is seen after the device's launch at the Apple Store in New York City on Sept. 20, 2019. (Shutterstock)

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Months after a contentious court battle between the world's most valuable company and one of the world's most popular video games, a judge directed Apple to allow developers to use outside payment options, but stopped short of calling Apple a monopoly.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the US District Court in the Northern District of California ruled on Friday that Apple had violated California's Unfair Competition Law by forcing Fortnite and its maker Epic Games to use Apple's payment systems on the App Store, with the iPhone maker extracting a 30% commission on every in-app purchase in the process. She issued an injunction prohibiting Apple from requiring that developers use its own in-app payment system.

But Gonzalez sided with Apple on the suit's other claims and said she could not conclude that the iPhone maker is a monopoly.

"Given the trial record, the Court cannot ultimately conclude that Apple is a monopolist under either federal or state antitrust laws," court documents read. "Success is not illegal. The final trial record did not include evidence of other critical factors, such as barriers to entry and conduct decreasing output or decreasing innovation in the relevant market."

The decision, which is almost certain to be appealed, came after a months-long legal fight that threatened to (and still could) change how we use our smartphones.



The-CNN-Wire
& 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinesstechnologyiphoneappleapp
APPLE
Apple delays plan to scan iPhones for child sex abuse images
Man credits Apple Watch with saving his life after serious fall
Apple Wallet will soon be able to store your driver's license
Apple unveils iOS 15 with new features for post-pandemic life
TOP STORIES
9/11 20 years later: Victims' families still struggle with anger
Loophole allows some Pennsylvania students to avoid masking
Friend says family's 'world is shattered' after girl dies on ride
Ticket agent who helped 9/11 hijackers make flight finds forgiveness
2 charged in SEPTA bus shooting near City Hall
Center City Philly reacts to Biden's vaccine orders
'Sue's light shines': Pat Croce's assistant killed in Philly crash
Show More
Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Body found in South Jersey could be missing teen: Police
DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats sue over price caps
2 injured in Broad Street fiery head-on crash
NFL is back! Brady throws for 379 yards in win over Cowboys
More TOP STORIES News