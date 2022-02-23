hostage

Armed man holds hostage inside Apple Store for crypto ransom, then is run over by officers: Police

The tense, five-hour standoff paralyzed one of Amsterdam's most popular nightlife neighborhoods for hours.
EMBED <>More Videos

Amsterdam Apple Store suspect run over while chasing hostage: Police

AMSTERDAM -- A gunman who held a hostage for hours in the Apple Store in Amsterdam demanded a ransom of 200 million euros (more than $226 million) in cryptocurrencies before he was run over by police as he chased his hostage out of the shop, police and prosecutors said Wednesday.

The tense, five-hour standoff paralyzed one of Amsterdam's most popular nightlife neighborhoods for hours Tuesday as scores of heavily armed police surrounded the store, managing to free about 70 people from the building that houses the shop before the suspect was detained.

Police Chief Frank Paauw said the suspect, a 27-year-old man from Amsterdam armed with a handgun and an automatic weapon, was run over by police as he chased his fleeing hostage, whose identity wasn't released.

"The hostage played a sort of hero's role by, in that split second that he had, forcing a breakthrough in this situation," Paauw said at a news conference in the early hours of the morning. "Otherwise it could have been a very long and unpleasant night and maybe longer."

Police special intervention units and rescue workers are seen next to the Apple Store, two windows at right, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

AP Photo/Peter Dejong



After the suspect was run over, a robot checked him for explosives as snipers in nearby buildings took aim, green laser beams from their weapons clearly visible in the night sky. In contacts with police, the suspect had threatened to blow himself up, but he was found to not be carrying any explosives.

Paauw said the man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Investigations were continuing Wednesday, including searching two homes in Amsterdam. The Apple Store was listed on the company's website as being closed Wednesday and Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hostageransomappleu.s. & worldcryptocurrency
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HOSTAGE
2 charged with holding Philly family hostage over several days
Wordle habit saves 80-year-old woman from hostage situation
Man abducted, forced to withdraw money while family held hostage
UK police arrest 2 men over Texas synagogue hostage-taking
TOP STORIES
Trucker convoy organizer planning Pa. to DC highway protest
Radnor votes to make masks optional after parents, students speak out
School secretary allegedly stole nearly $5K from fundraiser, tuition
Philly convenience store operators see surge in robberies
Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine
AccuWeather: Near 70 Today, Colder Tonight
Man gunned down outside Philadelphia storage facility
Show More
NJ to notify 186K properties to replace lead water pipes
Mark Lanegan, Screaming Trees frontman, dies at 57
Tarasenko breaks tie in 3rd, Blues beat skidding Flyers 4-1
Meet some of the 'Idol' Season 20 hopefuls
Suspected carjacking ringleader charged with 2 murders
More TOP STORIES News