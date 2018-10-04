Appoquinimink School District: Middletown H.S. on lockdown due to a threat

Video of Middletown High School on lockdown in Delaware after threat

Police say the lockdown for Appoquinimink Schools in Delaware is lifted with the exception of Middletown High School.

The school received a threatening call stating that an individual would attempt to bring a pipe bomb onto the campus.

The school went into lockdown immediately after the police were contacted.

There is now a strong police presence surrounding the school.

Police say they received a call about an individual with a rifle in the community and are investigating

Buses and cars will not be allowed to enter or leave during the lockdown.

All other schools in the district will dismiss on time.

