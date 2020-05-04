Apricot Stone brings its restaurant ambiance, service to your door for virtual dinner

Dining out is one of the biggest casualties of the virtual world we now all live in. The team behind a Northern Liberties restaurant is re-creating the entire experience online.Apricot Stone is known for its authentic Mediterranean food. The intimate family restaurant pivoted to a take-out spot due to COVID-19.And they're making another change.Apricot Stone recently launched a virtual dining experience taking take out to the next level. Customers can make a reservation and the owner will act as your waiter for the night, take your order and then deliver the food along with some of the restaurant's ambience.The proceeds from this service are helping the furloughed staff at Apricot Stone.1040 North 2nd Street #601