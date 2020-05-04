Food & Drink

Apricot Stone brings its restaurant ambiance, service to your door for virtual dinner

By Timothy Walton
Dining out is one of the biggest casualties of the virtual world we now all live in. The team behind a Northern Liberties restaurant is re-creating the entire experience online.

Apricot Stone is known for its authentic Mediterranean food. The intimate family restaurant pivoted to a take-out spot due to COVID-19.

And they're making another change.

Apricot Stone recently launched a virtual dining experience taking take out to the next level. Customers can make a reservation and the owner will act as your waiter for the night, take your order and then deliver the food along with some of the restaurant's ambience.

The proceeds from this service are helping the furloughed staff at Apricot Stone.


Apricot Stone | Facebook | Instagram
1040 North 2nd Street #601
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknorthern liberties (philadelphia)fyi phillyfyi restaurantsbe localish
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murphy extends public health emergency for 30 days
Pa. researcher on verge of 'significant' COVID-19 findings killed
Man shot in parking garage in Northern Liberties
888 more COVID-19 cases in Pa., 94 new deaths
ER nurse serving meals to community in free time
Local twins start 3 Dollar Challenge for COVID-19 relief
New twist on plasma treatment could be ready by summer's end
Show More
Some NJ beach towns to allow rentals after Memorial Day
National nurses day celebrates frontline healthcare workers
Coronavirus pandemic continues reshaping the world of retail
TIPS: How to get kids used to wearing masks
Some schools still hope to have in-person commencement ceremonies
More TOP STORIES News