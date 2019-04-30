Point-to-point preview, fitness for beginners and more

Point-to-Point Steeplechase at Winterthur
The 41st annual Point-to-Point Steeplechase race takes over the grounds of Winterthur on Sunday, May 5th. Melissa Magee previews the fun, festive atmosphere, the professional horse racing and a new contest with big prizes for looking good.
At Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library | Sunday, May 5, 2019
5105 Kennett Pike, Winterthur, Delaware, 19735
Specialty Bakeries around Philadelphia
If you're vegan, kosher, or gluten free...there's a bakery for you! We check out three local specialty bakeries.
Northeast Philadelphia Location
8013 Castor Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19152
215-342-3005
South Philadelphia Location
2153 S Hancock Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-462-1637
1024 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-551-5511
Caffe Vienna's: Austrian name, Italian menu
Caffe Vienna's in Rittenhouse Square is a spot where your sandwich is made in three minutes or less, using only the finest ingredients with a promise that every ingredient will be in every bite. Be sure to try the Broad Street Bully. It's the reigning favorite and it has quite a kick!
223 S. 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-557-0400
Day 'N' Nite Hookah Lounge
Day 'N' Nite Hookah is more than just a nightclub. The lounge describes itself as a vibe and a place where artists can showcase their talents. 6ABC's Jeannette Reyes sees what all the buzz is about out at Day 'N' Night Hookah Lounge on Cherry St in Chinatown.
908 Cherry St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
KG Strong is a place to push, pull, and stretch your way to fit
KG Strong, in the historic Bok Building in South Philadelphia, is a woman-owned and run fitness studio focused on the kettlebell but they use lots of other tools to get you fit and they'll make sure your form is perfect.
1901 S 9th St Room 206B, Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-395-3618
Back to Basics: 6 Beginner Fitness Classes to Get You Started
Our friends at Philadelphia Magazine rounded up some fitness classes for beginners and we sent Karen Rogers and Melissa Magee to see how they work. The classes are designed for people looking to start a new fitness routine, add something new to their existing routine or someone who is new to fitness altogether.
The Class: Yoga Fundamentals
4363 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127
The Class: The Barre Essentials
2001 Green Street Philadelphia, PA 19130
The class: Thrive Pilates I
2016 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Class: BANDIT
1430 South St. Philadelphia PA, 19146
The Class: Spin 101
The first Tuesday of Every Month
328 N. Lewis Rd Royersford, PA 19468
The Class: Boxing 60
2101 Market Street, Philadelphia PA 19103
Spring & Summer Recipes with Alessi Foods
Check out two great meals from the team at Alessi Foods. And sign up for your chance to win four tickets to the Kid Shellen's and Tito's tent.
FYI Loves the Arts roundup: Eastern State Penitentiary
We swing around the city for some must-see shows and exhibits.
Shelter Me: South Jersey Horse Rescue
The South Jersey Horse Rescue is teaming up with regional equine rescues to help get the Safe Act passed - which will stop the sale and transport of horses for human consumption in the U.S. David Murphy highlights their efforts in this week's Shelter Me.
5745 Pleasant Mill Road, Weekstown, NJ 08215
