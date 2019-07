Point-to-point preview, fitness for beginners and more

Point-to-Point Steeplechase at Winterthur

The 41st annual Point-to-Point Steeplechase race takes over the grounds of Winterthur on Sunday, May 5th. Melissa Magee previews the fun, festive atmosphere, the professional horse racing and a new contest with big prizes for looking good.5105 Kennett Pike, Winterthur, Delaware, 19735If you're vegan, kosher, or gluten free...there's a bakery for you! We check out three local specialty bakeries.8013 Castor Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19152215-342-30052153 S Hancock Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148215-462-16371024 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147215-551-5511Caffe Vienna's in Rittenhouse Square is a spot where your sandwich is made in three minutes or less, using only the finest ingredients with a promise that every ingredient will be in every bite. Be sure to try the Broad Street Bully. It's the reigning favorite and it has quite a kick!223 S. 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-557-0400Day 'N' Nite Hookah is more than just a nightclub. The lounge describes itself as a vibe and a place where artists can showcase their talents. 6ABC's Jeannette Reyes sees what all the buzz is about out at Day 'N' Night Hookah Lounge on Cherry St in Chinatown.908 Cherry St, Philadelphia, PA 19107KG Strong, in the historic Bok Building in South Philadelphia, is a woman-owned and run fitness studio focused on the kettlebell but they use lots of other tools to get you fit and they'll make sure your form is perfect.1901 S 9th St Room 206B, Philadelphia, PA 19148215-395-3618Our friends atrounded up some fitness classes for beginners and we sent Karen Rogers and Melissa Magee to see how they work. The classes are designed for people looking to start a new fitness routine, add something new to their existing routine or someone who is new to fitness altogether.4363 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 191272001 Green Street Philadelphia, PA 191302016 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 191031430 South St. Philadelphia PA, 19146328 N. Lewis Rd Royersford, PA 194682101 Market Street, Philadelphia PA 19103Check out two great meals from the team at Alessi Foods. And sign up for your chance to win four tickets to the Kid Shellen's and Tito's tent.FYI Loves the Arts roundup: Eastern State PenitentiaryWe swing around the city for some must-see shows and exhibits.The South Jersey Horse Rescue is teaming up with regional equine rescues to help get the Safe Act passed - which will stop the sale and transport of horses for human consumption in the U.S. David Murphy highlights their efforts in this week's Shelter Me.5745 Pleasant Mill Road, Weekstown, NJ 08215