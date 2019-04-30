Point-to-point preview, fitness for beginners and more


Point-to-Point Steeplechase at Winterthur
The 41st annual Point-to-Point Steeplechase race takes over the grounds of Winterthur on Sunday, May 5th. Melissa Magee previews the fun, festive atmosphere, the professional horse racing and a new contest with big prizes for looking good.

Tailgating tips are always helpful whether you are at Winterthur's annual Point-to-Point Steeplechase or in the parking lot of the next big sporting event.


ENTER TO WIN: 4 tickets to the Kid Shellens and Tito's hospitality tent: Point-to-Point sweepstakes

Point-to-Point Steeplechase | Facebook
At Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library | Sunday, May 5, 2019
5105 Kennett Pike, Winterthur, Delaware, 19735
Specialty Bakeries around Philadelphia
Lipkin's Bakery | Facebook
Northeast Philadelphia Location
8013 Castor Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19152
215-342-3005
South Philadelphia Location
2153 S Hancock Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-462-1637
Crust | Facebook

Taffets | Facebook
1024 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-551-5511

Located in Rittenhouse Square, this spot promises your sandwich in three minutes or less, with flavor in every bite.


Caffe Vienna | Facebook
223 S. 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-557-0400
Day 'N' Nite Hookah Lounge
Day N Nite Philly | Day 'N" Nite Instagram
908 Cherry St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
KG Strong is a place to push, pull, and stretch your way to fit
KG Strong|Facebook
1901 S 9th St Room 206B, Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-395-3618
Back to Basics: 6 Beginner Fitness Classes to Get You Started
For the original Philadelphia Magazine article click here

The Class: Yoga Fundamentals
Yoga on Main | Facebook
4363 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127

The Class: The Barre Essentials
Lumos Yoga & Barre | Facebook | Instagram
2001 Green Street Philadelphia, PA 19130
The class: Thrive Pilates I

Thrive Pilates | Instagram
2016 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

The Class: BANDIT
FreeHouse Fitness Studio | Facebook | Instagram
1430 South St. Philadelphia PA, 19146
The Class: Spin 101
The first Tuesday of Every Month
328 N. Lewis Rd Royersford, PA 19468
Torque Spin Barrre & TRX | Facebook | Instagram

The Class: Boxing 60
Title Boxing Club | Facebook
2101 Market Street, Philadelphia PA 19103

Spring & Summer Recipes with Alessi Foods
For recipes and contest click here

FYI Loves the Arts roundup: Eastern State Penitentiary
Shelter Me: South Jersey Horse Rescue
South Jersey Horse Rescue | South Jersey Horse Rescue Facebook | Safe Act
5745 Pleasant Mill Road, Weekstown, NJ 08215

