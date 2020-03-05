Religion & Spirituality

Archbishop Perez celebrates mass at Little Flower Catholic High School in Hunting Park

HUNTING PARK (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's newly installed Archbishop Nelson Perez payed a visit to a school in Hunting Park Thursday morning.

Action News was at Little Flower Catholic High School as Archbishop Perez celebrated mass with the help of students.



This is the first high school the Archbishop has visited since his installation on February 18th.

Archbishop Perez, 58, is the 14th Bishop of Philadelphia and the 10th Archbishop of Philadelphia. He was born in Miami and is the first Hispanic to lead the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.



Little Flower is an all-girls school that recently celebrated its 80th anniversary in September 2019.

