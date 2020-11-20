Hallahan Catholic Girls' High School students plan walkout over school closure

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=8089312" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Archdiocese of Philadelphia will be closing two more high schools at the end of the year.

Alumni of Hallahan reacting to @ArchPhilly’s decision to close two archdiocese schools. Some say they’re alumni network could have fundraised to save the school had they known there was financial trouble @6abc https://t.co/X7n2dDfr6A pic.twitter.com/EwiLxGlPlR — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) November 19, 2020

Read the full statement from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia below:

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students at John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls' High School in Philadelphia plan to stage a walkout Friday in response to the impending closure of their school.The Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced it will close Hallahan and Bishop McDevitt High School in Wyncote at the end of the school year.The archdiocese blames dwindling enrollment as a key factor to the closure.The closures affect 360 students.Both schools were operating at 40% capacity or less. The pandemic exacerbated the decision, which followed a 7-month study of the financial stability of the archdiocese's schools.Students will now get assistance with transfers."They will be able to select the high school of their choice and work on a transition process," said Sr. Maureen McDermott, superintendent of secondary schools.Alumni of both schools said they felt blindsided by the closures."If we had known, more people would have stepped up to help out," said Kurt and Donna Werner, alumni of Bishop McDevitt."It's suspect as to why they would do this and not give alumni as large as ours the opportunity to save the school," said Anne Marie Campanella, a 1981 Hallahan graduate.