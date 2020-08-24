No fall sports for 17 Archdiocesan high schools in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- All Catholic high schools in the Philadelphia region will not participate in fall sports due to the coronavirus, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced.
Families and students of the 17 Archdiocesan high schools received official noticed from the school on Monday.
"After much careful thought, consultation, and prayer a decision has been reached that all of our high schools will opt-out of participation in interscholastic competition for the fall 2020 season," a portion of the letter read.
No decision has been made on spring sports.
"We are confident that PIAA will seek to provide alternative solutions for those entities opting out of fall programs in the coming semester. The pandemic has made every aspect of life unpredictable for all of us over the past several months. As we continue to live in a time of uncertainty, it would be imprudent to speculate regarding an exact time when competitions will resume or regarding the status of spring semester athletics. In keeping with our commitment, we will share timely information with you about developments and decisions affecting our schools," added the Archdioceses of Philadelphia.
Just last week, the board of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association voted 25-5 to allow high school football, soccer, tennis, field hockey and other fall sports to go on as planned.
This story will be updated.
