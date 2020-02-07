Vehicle in deadly Ardmore hit-and-run believed to be Jeep Cherokee: Police

By
ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Lower Merion Township police are reviewing surveillance video in hopes of identifying the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

It happened around 5:50 p.m. Thursday along Ardmore Avenue by School Lane in the Ardmore section of the township.

Police said it was raining at the time of the crash.

Multiple evidence markers were placed on the road between Ardmore House Senior Living Apartments and the Ardmore Public Library.

"I'm surprised it hasn't happened before with the way people drive through here," one resident said.

David Cremer of Ardmore told Action News traffic has been a major issue in the area.

"Traffic's been picking up a lot recently since all of the new development that's been going on, with One Ardmore and proposed developments around the area," Cremer said.

EMBED More News Videos

Police in Lower Merion Township are investigating a hit-and-run accident that left a pedestrian dead on Thursday night.



Police said the driver struck the pedestrian who was crossing at or near the crosswalk.

The striking vehicle, believed to be a white Jeep Cherokee, fled the scene.

Police have looked through surveillance footage from nearby businesses.

"It appears that after the vehicle hit the pedestrian it turned into our property," according to Gilbert Carrion from the nearby senior citizen community. "Then it came out, so hopefully we can get the license plate and provide it to the police department."

Police said the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital for treatment, but was later pronounced dead.

The victim has not yet been identified.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ardmorelower merion townshiphit and runpedestrian struckpedestrian killedpedestrian injuredhit and run accidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly chef shot to death inside car in Point Breeze
NJ high school basketball coach assaulted by players: police
Charles Barkley: 76ers are Cleveland Browns of NBA
Montco man accused of selling fake cancer-curing drugs to pet owners
AccuWeather: High Winds Could Affect Trees, Wires Today
Gilbertsville woman dies following assault; man in custody
Buttigieg has narrow lead in Iowa with 100% of precincts reporting
Show More
Police release cause of death for woman, children killed in Salem Co.
Efforts underway to ease the squeeze of gentrification
Calif. man spending $45k on surgery to save his dog's life
30th Street Station being renamed after William H. Gray III
Kobe and Gianna Bryant to be honored at memorial service
More TOP STORIES News