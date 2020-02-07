Vehicle in deadly Ardmore hit-and-run believed to be Jeep Cherokee: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5909519" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police in Lower Merion Township are investigating a hit-and-run accident that left a pedestrian dead on Thursday night.

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Lower Merion Township police are reviewing surveillance video in hopes of identifying the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run.It happened around 5:50 p.m. Thursday along Ardmore Avenue by School Lane in the Ardmore section of the township.Police said it was raining at the time of the crash.Multiple evidence markers were placed on the road between Ardmore House Senior Living Apartments and the Ardmore Public Library."I'm surprised it hasn't happened before with the way people drive through here," one resident said.David Cremer of Ardmore told Action News traffic has been a major issue in the area."Traffic's been picking up a lot recently since all of the new development that's been going on, with One Ardmore and proposed developments around the area," Cremer said.Police said the driver struck the pedestrian who was crossing at or near the crosswalk.The striking vehicle, believed to be a white Jeep Cherokee, fled the scene.Police have looked through surveillance footage from nearby businesses."It appears that after the vehicle hit the pedestrian it turned into our property," according to Gilbert Carrion from the nearby senior citizen community. "Then it came out, so hopefully we can get the license plate and provide it to the police department."Police said the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital for treatment, but was later pronounced dead.The victim has not yet been identified.